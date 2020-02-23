Head Hunter takes Junior Carnival King crown

1st place non schools Samuel Jackson portraying The Head Hunter at the NCC Junior Kings of Carnival 2020 Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook. - JEFF K MAYERS

SAMUEL JACKSON’S stealth-like and skilful stepping of his large African portrayal, The Head Hunter, shot him to first place in the Junior King of Carnival competition (non-school) on Thursday night at Adam Smith Square, Port of Spain.

He enjoyed a relatively long time on stage to act out his portrayal.

Merrick Barnes portrayed the Majestic Court Jester in black and white to place second. Nikolai Jagdeo’s Bird of Paradise came third.

Peter Trepte’s moko jumbie portrayal, Neptune, placed a disappointing ninth despite his brilliant undulation of his skirt jellyfish-style. Likewise for Kelon Thomas' Puppet Mantis (tenth) and Zane Frederick' Crab In The Loo (sixth.)

Among schools, Daeshaun Hutchinson was best junior king with his tiny portrayal, D King Beast Dragon. Second came Denzil Forde’s frame-like Techlore Zess, a strange contraption or a brilliant innovation depending on your point of view. Third was Joshua’s Cambridge’s Pirate De Boca, a finely balanced portrayal of a ship ploughing into waves, atop stilts. While the ship form did not have the flexibility to be danced, Cambridge deserved kudos for retaining his balance with such a spread out portrayed balanced so high up.

Evocative of the character, Mr Toad, in Kenneth Grahame’s Wind in the Willows, Aleem Spence placed fourth with Crapaud Smoke Your Pipe.

The Junior Queen of Carnival competition (non-schools) was won by Takeyah Fletcher-Marshall portraying My Floral Bouquet featuring huge yellow flowers. Next came Aniya Sealey with Phoenix Rising from the Ashes (second) and Shani Butler’s D Carnival Spirit (third.) The best Junior Queen in the school category was Azelia Mills with Hummingbird in Full Flight. Makayla Questel-Frederick came second with her tribute to soca star Austin “Superblue” Lyons, Fantastic Friday. Third was tiny Alika Rameshwar’s sailor mas, The Fireman’s Fire.