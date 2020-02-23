Despers captain welcomes new pan theatre

Desperadoes during preliminary panyard judging at their Tragarete Road, Port of Spain base. PHOTO BY GARY CARDINEZ - GARY CARDINEZ

WITCO Desperadoes Steel Orchestra's new home will be at the corner of George Street and Independence Square, near the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. Despers' captain Adrian Glasgow confirmed this on Saturday to Sunday Newsday.

Referring to the Prime Minister's announcement when he visited the band's temporary home at Tragarete Road on Thursday, Glasgow said the site is an empty lot which has been unused for some time. He thanked Dr Rowley for arrangements being put in place for Despers to have a new home by Christmas.

On Thursday, Rowley said he received a report from the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) which confirmed the construction of a new steelband theatre for Despers in east Port of Spain.

He explained the temporary structure which was being used to facilitate upgrade works at the Mille Fleurs building near the Queen's Park Savannah will be used to assist the construction of Despers new theatre since the upgrade works at Mille Fleurs are "pretty much completed."

Rowley anticipated that construction of the theatre will start in April and be completed in six months. He explained this was part of an overall re-development thrust for Port of Spain. Rowley said part of that plan will involve the re-creation of urban life in the city.

For that reason, he disclosed that the band's temporary location at Tragarete Road has been identified for housing. As he recalled the redevelopment of the Magnificent Seven buildings around the Savannah, Rowley said the new theatre gives Despers the opportunity to market themselves to the outside world as they have never done before.

He said the band could charge fees to visitors to visit their theatre and hear performances. Rowley also said the new location offers the possibility for the band to reach out to other people who could market them on the world stage.