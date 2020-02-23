Children have fun at Sando mas

She might be little, but this masquerader from the Eccles Ville AC School proved she could plas mas as good as any other. - Vashti Singh

Children came out in their numbers on Sunday to brave the heat and enjoy an afternoon of revellery as Kiddies Carnival took centre stage in San Fernando. From around noon, hundreds of children in colourful costumes converged on Harris Promenade to parade before the judges opposite the city hall.

A total of ten bands crossed the stage. Heart and Soul's young masqueraders gave the assembled spectators a glimpse into the world of fashion with their offering of Fashion Fantasy. With themes such as Funky Artisan, Sassy Senorita and Cutting Edge Fashionista, the band took the audience on a journey from Paris to London to Costa Rica and finally back to TT, as they portrayed fashion styles from all thes places.

Eccles Village AC School and Friends went back to the land with their 2020 presentation of My Mummy's Garden. The children in this band were dressed as various plants and insects, which are often found in gardens, such as breadfruit trees, sunflowers, honeybees and dragonflies.

Though small in size, Joan Martin's band, Women Wonderful Children, gave a spirited performance with their young masqueraders dressed in national colours and reflecting different aspects of TT's culture like the steelband.

Medium-sized band, Eyes Wide Open, took flight with their presentation of Bird Fest. Dressed in costumes with a variety of colourful feathers depicting birds such as corbeaux, flamingoes, macaws and scarlet ibises. The young masqueraders danced energetically across the stage to Power Soca Monarch Iwer George's song Stage Gone Bad. There were also several moko jumbies.

Other children chose to portray traditional mas characters such as red Indians and midnight robbers. . Among the spectators enjoying the children's mas was Opposition Senator Sean Sobers who is also the UNC's San Fernando West candidate for this year’s general election.