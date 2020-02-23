Caura man stabbed to death

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in Caura on Saturday night.

He has been identified as Jerome Guise.

Police say Guise was at a parlour at about 6.30 pm when he got into an argument with another man.

The man took out a knife and stabbed him. He died shortly after as his attacker ran away.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect, while Guiseppi’s body is to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 84.