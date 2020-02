Caura man stabbed to death

Stock photo

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in Caura on Saturday night.

He has been identified as Jerome Guise.

Police say Guise was at a parlour at about 6.30 pm when he got into an argument with another man.

The man took out a knife and stabbed him. He died shortly after as his attacker ran away.

Police are on the hunt for the suspect, while Guiseppiā€™s body is to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.

The murder toll for the year now stands at 84.