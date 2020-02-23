Caribbean Airlines investigating union's concerns

Caribbean Airlines Limited (CAL) plane mid-flight. PHOTO COURTESY WORLDAIRLINENEWS.COM

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) on Sunday said its management is investigating concerns raised by the Aviation Communication and Allied Workers Trade Union about accommodation for CAL flight crews on New York rotations.

In a statement, the union said the management of the Holiday Inn hotel was approached since its first communication to CAL on the issue. The union claimed CAL was asked by the hotel to hold on until some date in March.

In a statement issued in response to the one from the union, CAL said it has not received an official complaint from any of its flight crews on New York rotations in relation to the hotel at the John F Kennedy international airport.

CAL said although the union is not a recognised bargaining body at the airline, its management has noted the concerns raised in it's letter. "The matters raised re: the hotel are to be investigated and a report is to be submitted early next week," CAL said.

The airline also said its management will be communicating with workers to get further feedback, based on which, the next steps will be decided."