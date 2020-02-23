$150,000 jackpot at Lime 101.7FM All Fours

Secretary of the Barmans League and owner of Jerry Junction Bar Nicholas Ramsundar, from left, trustee of the Barmans League Nigel Ali, president of the Barmans League and owner of Tiger Rocks Sports Bar and Lounge Rajesh Ramgobin, representative of Lime 101.7fm Nirupa Maharaj, vice-president of Barmans League Prem Boodram and treasurer of the Barmans League Khemraj Mungroo at the tournament’s launch. -

THE winner of the Lime 101.7FM Three-Table All Fours Tournament will become $150,000 richer when the tournament ends in May.

The tournament was launched last July at the Dr Joao Havelange Centre of Excellence in Macoya and, since then, dozens of teams have been competing.

The second placed team will earn $70,000, third place will walk way with $30,000, fourth place $10,000, fifth place $6,000, sixth place $5,000, seventh place $4,000 and eighth place $3,000.

Some of the sponsors of the tournament are 868 Lager, SM Jaleel, Trinidad Cement Limited and Lifetime Solutions. Each team of 12 was required to pay a registration fee of $1,500.

The tournament is being held at bars throughout the country. Some of them include Promises Bar in Princes Town, Boozers Bar (Gasparillo), Lucky’s Bar (Williamsville), Liquids Bar (Longdenville), Kamachee Bar (St Helena), Country Tavern (Gasparillo) and Jerry Junction Bar (Waterloo).

Last year at the launch at Spar Sports Bar and Lounge in Reform, Lime 101.7FM hosted a gathering to discuss scheduling of games and welcomed the very experienced and leading all-fours organisers of the Barman’s League to help in the management of the tournament.