Unpaid police instructors want their money

About 15 instructors who trained municipal police last year are calling on the authorities to pay them for their services. The instructors, who comprised past and present police officers, said they trained four squads each of about 30-plus recruits between May to August at the Marabella South Secondary School.

“That last batch of municipal police passed out in October. We were supposed to be paid when the contract end. It ended in August. We are in a new year and still have not received a cent. Collectively, we are owed about $30,000-plus,” an instructor said.

The Rural Development and Local Government and the National Security Ministry have been coordinating with the Public Service Commission to expand the number of municipal police in corporations nationwide. The Office of Law Enforcement Policy (OLEP) has been assisting with the training exercise and recruitment.

The instructor added, “The last time I called OLEP was in early December. They said they were looking to pay before the end of that month. They are not saying anything to us. We do not know the reason for the delay.”

Part of the services from the instructors included drills and defensive training and teachings about the law.

“Right now, instructors are training a new batch of trainees. Some of the instructors are still waiting for payments from last year. They returned with the hope of getting their money.”

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein has been lobbying for the increased manpower in the Municipal Police Service. He says it will fill the gaps in policing and concentrate on community safety and security. Contacted on Thursday for comment on the instructor’s plight, Minister Hosein said he will investigate it.