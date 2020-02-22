TT coach: Windies Women have balanced team

Kelvin Williams

TT women’s cricket coach Kelvin Williams believes if West Indies Women play to their potential they can make a strong run at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Australia, saying the team is a balanced one.

“I believe that the West Indies stand a chance of doing something great in the World Cup if they play to their full potential. It is a nice balanced all-round side that we have,” Williams said. Williams said captain Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews are key players on the team.

“We know Stafanie is highly rated in the world. Yes sometimes we depend on her too much because of the experience. If you look at it (sometimes) if she does not get any runs the team will crumble. The expectations is for her to do well, but you still have Hayley and you have Dottin coming back in the side (after an injury).”

The TT coach said spinner Afy Fletcher, batter Shemaine Campbelle and fast bowler Shamilia Connell are other players who can make an impact.

Williams is also hoping TT players Lee-Ann Kirby, Anisa Mohammed and Britney Cooper deliver.

“Kirby came back in the side because they were looking for some power-hitting, making use of the power play. Since she came back in the set up she has been doing extremely well, so I expect she will continue to do that. We have the vice-captain Anisa Mohammed, a wealth of experience...I hope that if she (Cooper) gets it right she will show the fans of the West Indies what she can do. She has not produced any fantastic things as yet, but if she gets it right she will be one to look out for.”

Williams, who says the Windies Women must improve on their fielding, spoke about the value of a strong start against Thailand in the opening match on Saturday.

“It is very important to start on a winning note so that momentum could take us forward. If you stumble against Thailand everybody is going to say they out of the World Cup...and then we take every team one at a time as we move forward in the competition. If you look at it India upset Australia this morning (Friday), so it is very important that you get off to a winning start.”

West Indies will also face Pakistan, England and South Africa in Group B.