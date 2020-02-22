'They treated her like a suspect'

Caribbean Jewellers' Gulf City Mall, Lowlands branch was robbed on Monday. - DAVID REID

A Caribbean Jewellers employee, who was detained by police in connection with the million-dollar heist at the jewellery store in Gulf City Mall, Lowlands has been released. Armed men dressed in Muslim garb robbed the store on Monday, escaping with close to $1.2 million in gold jewellery.

The employee's mother told Newsday on Friday her daughter was released late Thursday after being questioned since Tuesday. She said two other employees of the jewellery store were also questioned and released.

The woman said about seven heavily armed police officers visited her home to interview her daughter.

"A female officer took some information and asked my daughter to come down to the police station to identify some of the jewellery that had been retrieved," she recalled.

She said her daughter was expected to return to work later that day "but the officers at the police station said they were not finished with her.

"They did not even want me to see her and they treated her like a suspect."

The woman said she was "totally upset" about the manner in which her daughter was treated.

A Les Coteaux man was charged on Friday with the robbery.