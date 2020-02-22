Taylor leads Windies Women to opening win

West Indies Women's captain Stafanie Taylor, right, led her team to victory in the opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, on Saturday. -

WEST Indies Women made a winning start to their International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Thailand Women in Perth, Australia, on Saturday.

Bowling first, Windies captain Stafanie Taylor grabbed 3/13 in three overs to help limit Thailand to 78/9 in 20 overs. A number of bowlers contributed as Chinelle Henry, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed and Hayley Matthews took one wicket apiece.

Nannapat Koncharoenkai, batting at number three, cracked 33 off 48 deliveries with one four but did not get enough help as Naruemol Chaiwai (13) was the only other batter in double figures.

West Indies did not get off to the best start as they were reduced to 27/3 in the seventh over with Lee-Ann Kirby (three), Hayley Matthews (16) and Deandra Dottin (two) all back in the pavilion. West Indies will have to improve on their running in between the wickets as both Kirby and Dottin were run out. Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle avoided any further damage guiding the regional team to 80/3 in 16.4 overs. Taylor ended on 26 not out off 37 deliveries and Campbelle was unbeaten on 25 off 27 balls.

West Indies will play Pakistan in their next Group B match in Canberra, on Wednesday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

Thailand Women 78/9 (20 overs) (Nannapat Koncharoenkai 33; Stafanie Taylor 3/13) vs West Indies Women 80/3 (16.4 overs) (S Taylor 26 not out, Shemaine Campbelle 25 not out) West Indies Women won by seven wickets