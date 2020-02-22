Rockers support autism charity

Rockers Cup winners show off their Support Autism T&T T-shirts. The Rockers Cup has donated $7,000 to the charity. -

WHEN LYNCHPiN founder Sievan Siewsarran combined his passion for rock music and football it gave birth to Rockers Cup.

The core idea of Rockers Cup was to bring those on the rock scene together to interact and gain a new perspective of the rock scene, while rock music plays in the background.

Siewsarran shared his mission to bring rockers together with fellow band member Gerard Ferreira, and eventually the Rockers Cup was formed in 2017, said a media release.

Putting the plan into action the group began recruiting support for the registration of teams and members.

Sanjeev “Buck” Bahadursingh and John Emmanuel became captains of their teams and core members of the Rockers Cup Foundation. Rock fans were allowed to join the foundation after a two-year period.

The foundation wanted to expand its mission beyond just rock music and football and decided on supporting a charitable cause. It teamed up with Dr Radica Mahase of Support Autism T&T, to donate money to the charitable organisation on behalf of the local rock community.

Rockers Cup was successful in getting all key stakeholders of the rock community to pledge financial support for its charity drive without which, the goal would not have been possible, the release said.

Support came from Skyy Rock Festival, GSD Promotions, Planners Sports Bar, Troopers Restaurant and Bar, Phoenix Bar, Rick’s Sports Bar, Samaan Tree Rock Festival, Musician’s Clubhouse, Trini Metal Headquarters and Ballpark TT. Fans, patrons and team members also contributed to the cause and for this Rockers Cup said it is thankful.

Siewsarran said, “With a proud voice, the local rock scene stands united in stating that we have contributed $7,000 in donations towards Support Autism T&T. We are proud of all the efforts made by team members, captains, stakeholders and fans!”

The group said as Rockers Cup grows, so too will the incentive to give back to the community and country. It said, "Rockers Cup stands firm in its belief that if the rock community works together as one single entity, with a single goal, only great things can happen."

Rockers Cup is inviting anyone involved in autism awareness or needs support to contact Support Autism T&T.

For more info: 791-1320 or e-mail ttautismnetwork@gmail.com