P/Town security committee discusses safety measures

- PHOTOS COURTESY ALVIN DANIEL

Ahead of Carnival, members of the security committee at the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC) joined with municipal police on Thursday and met with the business community to reinforce safety tips for the season.

Chairman of the committee Deryck Mathura told Newsday that the corporation is doing its part to ensure an incident-free Carnival and a safer TT.

Together with PTRC’s councillors Latchmi Narine Ramdhan and Alvin Keyree Daniel as well as municipal police, Mathura spoke with businesspeople during a walkabout to highlight the importance of taking safety precautions during this season.

Mathura is urging people to ensure that they secure their premises. “Moving forward, this is something we want to keep doing. As head of the corporation, chairman Gowrie Roopnarine is big on having this type of initiative because securing the region is important,” Mathura said. ASP Guzman and Insp Lewis were also part of the walkabout.