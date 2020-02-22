Outstanding performances by youngsters

THE EDITOR: As a member of the audience who attended the Junior Soca Monarch Competition last Thursday, I was very impressed with the young singers who performed like professionals with very intelligent lyrics and, at times, funny skits which made their performances more entertaining.

Every year the standard of the competition is getting better, which is a positive sign that soca is in good hands, with the youngsters proving that they are more than capable of keeping the art form alive and taking it onto the international music stage.

I commend the parents, teachers and principals for encouraging and supporting the students to give of their best during the show, which they all did.

Kudos also go to the Ministry of Education for organising the

competition in such a short time after the former organisers, Caribbean Prestige Foundation, pulled out.

According to media reports, the ministry organised the show in less than two weeks, which is very impressive.

The ministry should also be complimented for ensuring

that music plays an important part in the education of students

because it has been proven that music helps to develop the minds of children and improves their academic performance. So shows like the Junior Soca Monarch Competition is playing its part in producing academically sound students over time.

RONALD JACK

Fyzabad