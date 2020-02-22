Man arrested for sexual touching granted bail

A 38-year-old man, arrested for the sexual touching of a minor, was granted $80,000 bail with surety on Thursday.

The man from lower Santa Cruz appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate.

He was arrested by Child Protection Unit officers and charged by PC Castle of the North Eastern Division. The investigation was spearheaded by Supt George and supervised by Insp Paul.

The unit reminded parents to take all measures to ensure the safety of their children during the Carnival season.