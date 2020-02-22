Les Coteaux man charged with $1.2m jewellery heist at mall

CHARGED: Alveion Nurse. -

A Les Coteaux man on Friday appeared in the Scarborough magistrate's court in Tobago, charged with robbery with aggravation arising out of the million-dollar heist at Lowlands Mall on Monday.

Alveion Nurse, 26, a PH driver, of Providence Road, stood before magistrate Dwayne Murray in the to answer charges of three counts of robbery with aggravation.

The court heard that Nurse and others allegedly robbed Caribbean Jewellers of gold jewellery to the value of $1,244,164.

Nurse, who has three previous convictions for larceny and one pending charge for robbery, was denied bail and is expected to re-appear on March 20.

The charge was laid by Sgt Wilson. Shirvan Road police are still on the hunt for another suspect from Scarborough.