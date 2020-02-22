FILMCO celebrates anniversary of historic deal

Over 80 local and regional film producers and directors have had more than 130 films and television programmes licensed and broadcast on Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), since the signing of a local content deal with The Filmmakers Collaborative of TT (FILMCO) in February.

According to a release by FILMCO, the signing of the deal was a historic one, which has so far led to the producers and directors earning royalties totalling $450,000. The group said the ground-breaking agreement put local content producers at the forefront of TTT’s programming and promotional schedules.

FILMCO said it has been curating and programming three nights of local feature films, shorts and television programmes for broadcast on TTT since May 2019.

They said the move, in conjunction with the station’s ‘Live for Local’ campaign and programming direction, has helped rebuild the TTT viewing audience while bolstering advertising revenues for the station.

The release stated that FILMCO/ TTT partnership has brought hit movies such as The Cutlass, Bim, Play the Devil, Songs of Redemption, and Brown Girl Begins to television audiences in T&T.

FILMCO’s interim executive director, Mariel Brown, said the group really appreciates how TTT has embraced the move to local content.

“Not only are they putting their money where their mouth is, but they’re also reaping the benefits of broadcasting movies and TV shows that can’t be found anywhere else.

“They’re also providing tangible support in helping to develop the local film and television industry. We think it’s a win-win situation, and we look forward to deepening and building our relationship with TTT, and to bringing more excellent local content to television audiences in Trinidad and Tobago!”