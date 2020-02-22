Bharath welcomes gas agreement

Vasant Bharath.

Former minister in the ministry of finance Vasant Bharath on Thursday welcomed the signing of a gas unitisation agreement between TT and Barbados. The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Dr Rowley and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, in Barbados on Monday, on the fringes of the Caricom Heads of Government meeting there.

Bharath opined that in light of this agreement and energy developments taking place in Guyana and Suriname, the region could have an option to develop an integrated strategy towards energy.

“Gas unitisation is excellent because if gas is discovered on the border with TT and Barbados, then arrangements will have to be entered into to determine how the natural gas is developed,” he said. Bharath said neither TT nor Barbados “would want to be constrained by imaginary geographical boundaries in developing the resource.” But he added, “The political arrangements however are not as straightforward.”