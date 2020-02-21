V'zuelan shot dead after stealing car

A Venezuelan man is dead after he pointed a gun at police early on Friday morning.

Police said Josue Perdomo robbed a man of his Nissan Tiida car on Richmond Street, Port of Spain, at around 3.20 am.

Perdomo drove off with the car but the owner called the police who saw it and chased it along the Priority Bus Route.

The car ran off the road at the corner of Sixth Avenue, Barataria.

Police called on the driver to come out but instead he pointed a gun at the officers and fired.

Police shot at Perdomo wounding him.

Police took Perdomo to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died receiving emergency surgery.

Police found a bag in the car containing a gun and a wig.

Perdomo was wanted by police in relation to a stabbing incident in the Western Division.