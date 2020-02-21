Three cops and a civilian detained for trafficking minors

Three police officers have been arrested on suspicion of gang-related activities and human trafficking of mainly minors from Venezuela.

The police service, in a release, said the arrests were made on Friday morning by the Counter-Trafficking Unit, with the support of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team.

The arrested officers are assigned to the Central Division.

Investigators searched the homes as well as the lockers of the detained officers and seized several items including cell phones.

The release said during the exercise, one of the officers complained of chest pains and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Only on February 10, police did a similar exercise and arrested a policeman and a Venezuelan man. They were later charged with various offences and the matter is pending at the Chaguanas magistrates’ court.