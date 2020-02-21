Terri Lyons wins 2020 Calypso Monarch crown

Photo via Super Blue’s Facebook page

Terri Lyons is the new 2020 Calypso Monarch, becoming only the fifth woman to win the prized Carnival crown.

Lyons' performances of Meghan My Dear and Obeah set her above the field of 12 finalists, dethroning last year's monarch Renaldo London.

She joins Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis), Singing Sandra (Sandra despite Vignes-Millington), Denyse Plummer and Karene Asche in the history books of women monarchs.

Asche, a stronger contender, placed second, with Heather McIntosh in third position, and this too was record as it is the first time the top three placings were women. The competition took place at Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Lyons descends from Carnival royalty as she is the daughter soca icon, Austin "Super Blue" Lyons, and sister of Fay Ann Lyons-Alvarez. Super Blue is a 10-time Road March winner, and Lyons-Alvarez is also a record-breaker as the only woman to win both the Power and Groovy Soca monarch titles of the International Soca Monarch competition.

She also only the third woman to win the Road March after Calypso Rose and Sanell Dempster.

