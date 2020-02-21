Rowley on CJ impeachment: NOT ME AND KANGKATANG

Not me and the CJ impeachment kangkatang. That is between CJ Archie and the Law Association.

This was the position of Prime Minister Dr Rowley a day after a High Court judge referred the contentious issue squarely back in Rowley's court for action.

Speaking on Thursday at the post Cabinet press briefing at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's, Rowley said he was satisfied with the ruling of High Court Judge Vasheist Kokaram which absolved him of any wrongdoing, but reiterated he does not want to be drawn into the dispute between the association and CJ Ivor Archie.

Justice Kokaram, in his ruling on Wednesday, said Rowley would have to, "with an open mind," reconsider the association's complaint against CJ Archie, that his recommendation for government housing for needy and deserving people was sufficient grounds to trigger impeachment proceedings against Archie.

Rowley who returned from the Intercessional Heads of Government Meeting in Barbados on Thursday, said while he respected the ruling of Justice Kokaram, he preferred not to speak much on the matter as he did not want to be pulled into the fray.

"This whole kangkatang is a matter between the Law Association and the Chief Justice, let us not lose sight of that. All concerns, allegations and accusations are between the Law Association and the Chief Justice.

"The office I hold was only involved in this matter because in their kangkatang, I was invited in first as a witness which I declined and secondly when all else failed, invoked section 137 which under the Constitution happens to lie at the office of the Prime Minister."

Rowley said he sought legal advice from a London-based Queen's Counsel to avoid being involved in the conflict between both parties. He said he was pleased with the outcome of the matter and promised to uphold Kokaram's verdict to review the matter.

"I am quite pleased with the sanguine judgement of the court has been published so the population knows that a judge has looked at what the Prime Minister did and came to the conclusion that the Prime Minister of TT, who was invited into this kangkatang, has not acted unreasonably, illegally or wrongly.

"In the judgement there is a request to reconsider. I respect the courts of TT and if there is a request for reconsideration then nothing will be easier for me to do. I want no involvement in the matter, if there are any legal requirements, well I will be advised by my legal assistants."

In saying the judge had come to the conclusion that he had done no wrong in handling the matter of the CJ and the Law Association, Rowley did not touch on the fact that as part of this ruling, Justice Kokaram had pointed out that: "Unfortunately there were some ill-advised remarks made by the Prime Minister literally on the eve of disclosing his decision which disclosed the PM's consideration of the Law Association as a took of his political enemy and their complaint a bold political trap."

Rowley also declined to respond to questions on whether he would be able to reconsider the complaint without political bias, saying only the public would be able to decide whether he acts fairly and that he preferred to act within his office by not giving himself legal advice on how to proceed.

The débâcle arose when the LATT accused Archie of impropriety and inappropriate behaviour while in office, stemming from allegations that he attempted to expedite applications to the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for various people. Rowley in return accused the LATT of acting as a proxy for the Opposition UNC on the matter.