Relatives of ‘missing’ V’zuelans protest in Caracas

The relatives of the 90 people who mysteriously disappeared in the Caribbean Sea, protested yesterday in front of the Venezuelan Public Ministry to request that the searches be reactivated. - Grevic Alvarado

Relatives of at least 90 Venezuelans who “disappeared” while traveling to TT and Curacao last year, are calling on the authorities to reactivate the search for them. Families of 59 people who were on their way to Trinidad in two boats, and 32 who were on their way to Curacao, protested outside the Venezuelan Public Ministry building in Caracas on on Thursday.

Ana Arias, mother of Luisanny Betancourt, said they went to Caracas to demand that land searches resume. On the boat which her daughter was in, 37 people left from the city of Guiria for Trinidad on April 23 but only nine returned. The TT Coast Guard searched the sea but no bodies were found.

Aria told reporters in Caracas on Thursday, “In the Venezuelan Public Ministry they have not given us an answer. Come on and tell us something. We are really tired.”

She also said that the names of her missing relatives are not in any file compiled by Interpol.

The worried relatives are hoping their loved ones are alive.

Yoselyn López, sister of Govanny López, who has not been seen since May 15, complained that she has not heard anything from any of the authorities. She believes her brother and others may have been kidnapped.

“We met with deputies of the National Assembly of Venezuela, we sent letters to the UN Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelette; We went to the TT embassy in Caracas and we all asked for help to reactivate the searches. Our family members may be suffering from human trafficking or even slavery,” said López.