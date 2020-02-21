Regional inter-club shoot-off at Claxton Bay on Saturday

Shooters in action at the shooting range in Claxton Bay recently. -

After a lengthy hiatus spanning more than 40 years, Stra Shooting Sports Club will host an International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) rifle-shooting tournament at the Forres Park facility in Claxton Bay on Saturday.

Competitors from Martinique, Guadeloupe and Barbados will be up against local riflemen in Stra’s first inter-club Invitational shoot. Athletes had their first training day on Thursday and will be competing over both Saturday and Sunday.

After the competition the foreign athletes will be staying on to experience TT’s Carnival festivities before returning home.

Stra was formed in 1925 and has been under the current management for approximately 15 years.