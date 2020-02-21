PM slams Kamla's new economic gloom

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

THE Prime Minister condemned new claims from the Opposition Leader that the economy is dead and buried and there were rumours the Government will soon devalue the TT dollar. Kamla Persad-Bissessar made the allegations when speaking to reporters at her annual Kiddies Carnival event in Penal on Wednesday.

Dr Rowley told Newsday, "She is outlining UNC policy. She is the one who said that as part of her many 'plans' they will let 'the market set the rate' of the TT dollar. That is the only commitment to devaluation that I know of."

He continued, "The UNC is on a full throttle mission to destabilise the economy and by extension the country."

Rowley also said, "This is only their latest effort to create discomfort and panic in our country for political purpose."

He predicted that as the general elections get closer "we can expect them (UNC) to get more desperate as they choose to more destructive things."

Persad-Bissessar claimed, "The economy is not just dead. It is buried. The prices of our commodity exports have fallen on the world market." Saying that TT is "in a very, very bad place, Persad-Bissessar added, "I do not doubt the rumours that they (Government) may devalue the TT dollar in the very near future."

She said workers at Lake Asphalt TT have good reason to fear for their jobs and 100,000 people have lost their jobs over the last five years under the PNM. Persad-Bissessar reiterated the UNC's claims that the economy has collapsed and TT's revenue streams "have dried up totally."

She told reporters for these reasons "everyone should fear for their jobs even you in the media."