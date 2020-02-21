N’Janella goes for sixth calypso crown in Couva carnival

Multiple champion, N’Janella Duncan-Regis, who has dominated the calypso stage of the Couva Carnival Committee in recent years, goes for her sixth crown in the junior category of the competition when the committee stages the grand finals of the Junior and Senior Calypso Monarch competitions at the Couva Car Park on Friday.

Duncan-Regis, who is also defending her crown, will appear in sixth position, singing her 2020 offering, Spirit of Calypso. She will come up against ten rivals who will attempt to cut her stranglehold on the junior title.

With defending champion in the senior category, Amrika Mutroo, opting not to compete this year, former champion Georgia McIntyre will have the opportunity of returning to the top as she faces 14 calypsonians, most of them newcomers to the Couva stage.

All activities for Couva Carnival take place at Carnival centre – Couva car park. TUCO Kaiso Showcase will entertain patrons on Saturday; Children’s Carnival follows on Sunday; J’Ouvert on Monday; Monday NightMas; and Parade of the Bands on Tuesday.

Order of appearance for Senior Calypso Monarch final:

1. March Eastman - Money

2. Keith Bishop - Love Soca Chutney

3. Carlton Gordon - Unsolved Problems

4. Miguella Simon - Speak Life

5. Rivaldo London - Second Chance

6. Sharlene Barrington - He Was A Good Boy

7. Andrew Fareira - Collection

8. Jerrisha Duncan-Regis - Lift Me Up

9. Georgia McIntyre - Yuh Never Know

10. Rosemary Mitchell - We Never Said Thanks

11. Alicia Richards - Woman In Law

12. Daniella Roxann Singh - What Is The Plan

13. Eric James - Is We

14. Joanna Gibson - Full Up The Savannah

15. Lystra Nurse - Parents Lamentation

Order of appearance for Junior Calypso Monarch Finals

1 Alliyah Hinds - Tear Of A Child 2. Adana Dardaine - The Climate Change 3. Faith Haywood - Restore My Beauty 4. Josiah Jordon - Download All Conshuaz 5. Caleb Hinds - Change 6. N.Janella Duncan-Regis - Spirit of Calypso 7. Marcus Mc Donald - To Be Or Not To Be 8. Joshua Hinds - Love ‘D’ Culture 9. Zakiya Moore - Trinbago Rise 10. Zachary Ransome - A Second Language 11. Mackanadon Charles - Your Brother Keeper.