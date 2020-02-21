Marijuana on streets Monday,Tuesday

THE EDITOR: The Government has allowed pressure groups to sway them to bring marijuana legislation for which the country was ill prepared, as one is only allowed to smoke the herb in the confines of their homes. But on Carnival Monday and Tuesday the herb will be smoked on the streets, in the bands etc, and the police will have their hands full to enforce the law.

The population needs to know where one can buy the herb legally (as no thought was given to this) or the plants.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana among other names, is a psychoactive drug from the cannabis plant used for medical or recreational purposes.

Schoolchildren are now using marijuana. For years alcohol has killed thousands in TT and we will soon find out what effect marijuana will have.

The solution is to educate parents so they can speak to their children about drug abuse. They need to understand the arguments against the use of the drug and its effects on their minds.

The children need to learn to think critically and to say no to peer pressure. But to achieve this parents need to be proper role models.

The floodgates have opened for any and all hybrids of weed and there are a lot of incoming options if you aren’t a smoker. Though one of the most popular impending hybrids has to be a marijuana-infused beer which promises to give you a high similar to the feeling you get when intoxicated, without the hangover in the morning.

The tobacco industry will soon have to market a marijuana cigarette laced with tobacco, which may have an attraction to the non-smoker.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail