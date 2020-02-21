Man bounces down gunman

A Malick man is being treated for gunshot wounds he sustained in an attack on Friday morning.

Police said the man, identified only as "Boyo" was shot by gunmen at upper 7th Avenue, Malick, Barataria, at around 10.17 am. Boyo, who was in a car at the time drove off, knocking down one of his attackers in the process. The gunman got up and ran away with his accomplice.

The shot man drove for a while before stopping and asking for help. He was taken to the Mt Hope Hospital where he is being treated.