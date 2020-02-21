Karukera promoter: We did nothing wrong

Workers continue the construction of a stage in sea at Maracas Bay on Saturday afternoon. - ANGELO MARCELLE

President of Karukera One Love events and promoter of the Karukera festival Thierry Reynaud spoke out on the controversy surrounding the event on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters at the event in Maracas Bay, he said, while the attention placed on Minister in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis was unfortunate, he did not feel as if he acted inappropriately.

"I honestly didn't know about the concerns against him (Francis) until I saw his response on Facebook," Reynaud said.

"I'm sorry about the concerns of the event, but I don't think we (the promoters) acted inappropriately. Dr Francis was invited to Guadeloupe at the request of the Mayor of the City of Saint Francois in Guadeloupe not by any of the promoters."

The event which was scheduled to begin at 1 pm did not begin up to 2 pm as technicians and workers put the final touches on tents and electrical systems.

Newsday spoke to patron Rita Michelle from New York who said she was relieved that the stage was moved from the sea to the sand.

She also said while the event was off to a late start she was willing to be patient as she looked forward to the performances.