Kamla: UNC will win the elections

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar. -

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar does not believe efforts by UNC founder Basdeo Panday to forge a coalition of smaller political parties, will hurt the UNC's chances to win this year's general elections. She expressed that confidence to reporters during her annual Kiddies Carnival event in Penal on Wednesday.

Asked about Panday's moves to create a political coalition to challenge the UNC and the PNM at the polls later this year, Persad-Bissessar replied, "It is a democracy. Everyone is entitled to freedom of association, freedom of disassociation. I have no problems with that."

She added, "I know that the UNC is united. The UNC will work and the UNC will win." Asked if such a coalition could hurt the UNC's chances to regain office, Persad-Bissessar declared, "Not at all."

When asked if she would have preferred if Panday partnered with the UNC to help it win the elections, Persad-Bissessar replied, "All are welcome in the House of the Rising Sun."

On whether she could meet with Panday to discuss an alliance, Persad-Bissessar said, "I have no fear of meeting with anyone."

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh said, "The true agenda of Mr Panday must be revealed."

Indarsingh said he remains loyal to the UNC but does not know which political party Panday belongs to. He added that Panday could always talk to Persad-Bissessar about their political agendas. He wondered whether Panday had entered a 100 metre race, false started and was now trying to make up ground.

On Monday, St Augustine MP Prakash Ramadhar was non-committal about being part of Panday's efforts to form a new political coalition. Ramadhar, the lone COP representative in Parliament, also said he would soon decide whether or not he will stand for re-election later this year.

Former attorney general Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj said he was not interested in a return to active politics.

“I do not have the passion to be a politician anymore. I leave that to the younger generation,” Maharaj said.