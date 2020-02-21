Inmates bring hope to Woodford Square

Carnival characters from the Brown Cotton Treatre group at the Trinidad and Tobago Prisons Service Inmates Carnival Showcase at Woodford Square in Port of Spain on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

AT times sombre and at times humorous, inmates offered life advice to any youngster willing to listen as the Prison Service presented its Inmates Carnival Showcase 2020 on Wednesday at Woodford Square, Port of Spain.

Ainsley Letren of Port of Spain Prison in song implored, Try and Live the Right Way.

“Joinery had plenty dust, I went and snatch a woman purse.

“I snatch a bread, And end up in jail instead.” His call for youngsters to pick up a book to improve themselves was well received by onlookers.

Eric Benjamin of the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) hilariously rolled on a tree stump and climbed onto rail guards to make his point, Life Is What You Make It. Regretting how he had not listened to his mother’s admonition, Benjamin sang, “I learned to fight, Every wrong thing I could do right.”

Escorted off stage by fellow inmates dressed as police officers and sporting fake guns, Benjamin vowed to listeners, “When I come out of jail, I’ll be a better man.”

The MSP’s Paul Trotman lamented an alleged lack of True Rehabilitation.

He lamented how youngsters move from the Youth Training Centre (YTC) to adult prison.

“So it’s criminals we breeding.” Trotman said only true rehabilitation can now save TT from its current spate of murders.

Akelon Charles of Tobago Prison touched hearts with the sad tale of two girls caught in a 2004 disaster in Tobago, Mudslide.

“Kessie, the ushers bawl that you had to go. Sweet Kathy-Ann, on the other hand God had other plans for you; I’m sure you are somewhere writing your exams.”

Rondell Richards of Remand Prison gave a lively rendition, Spread The Word.

“I want to be free from grievance and folly. I want to be free from bad energy and mental slavery.”

Sherry-Ann Lalloo from the Women’s Prison got a big cheer from female inmates. In a cool, calm and polished delivery, with three female dancers, she sang I Want To Be A Star.

Next on, females inmates masqueraded in old time Carnival outfits, including fancy sailor and jab-jab.

Acting Senior Supt of Prisons Hayden Murray told Newsday the aim of the event was for inmates to showcase their talents, which they may have discovered before going to prison or during their stay. “They learn writing, performance, how to compose music, teamwork and above all how to socialise or develop their social skills. Today went well.”

Murray said the event was a culmination of a series of calypso and chutney competitions at various prisons.

Hailing the day’s turnout as “very good,” he expected even more members of the public to attend next year.