Icons praise new Calypso Monarch: Terri's time to roar

Terry Lyons sings Obeahat the National Calypso Monarch finals on Thursday night at the Queen's Park Savannah. - Vidya Thurab

AUSTIN “Superblue” Lyons says words cannot express the joy he feels after his daughter, Terri Lyons, was crowned the 2020 Calypso Monarch on Thursday night.

She became the fifth woman to win the title. Calypso Rose (McCartha Lewis), Singing Sandra (Sandra Vignes-Millington), Denyse Plummer and Karene Asche were the other women to win the title.

Lyons won with her songs Meghan My Dear and Obeah.

Superblue said Lyons had been knocking on the door for a long time and it was “just a matter of time” before she achieved success.

He said he tells his children, to achieve success, all one has to do is pray, knock and enter.

Superblue believes all of his five children and two step children are destined for big things. He said most of his children are into music with one of them pursuing a career in management.

After Lyons' win, Superblue posted picture of himself with his daughter on his Facebook page saying “Congratulations to my daughter @terrilyons82 on winning the Calypso Monarch 2020. Well done.”

He thanked God for Lyons saying she “deserves it.”

Contacted for comment, Plummer said she was happy for and proud of Lyons. Plummer won in 2001 with Heroes and Nah Leaving.

Plummer said she had been watching Lyons for years and found her to be a very talented person.

“It is overdue for her to get her due. She has really been trying for many years and I believe she was smothered for some reason.

“I could not be happier to see her rise to the very top now. Her personality was very humble. I don’t know if that is the reason she was not given the due she deserved over the years...This is her time to roar.”