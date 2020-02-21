ERHA announces Carnival hours of operation

The Eastern Regional Health Authority has announced changes in its hours of operation for Carnival 2020. Some facilities will be closed, while others will have shortened or extended hours.

• The Sangre Grande Hospital will continue to run its 24-hour Accident and Emergency Operations. The main walk-in entrance on Ojoe Road, Sangre Grande will be closed to the public from 4 pm on February 20 to 4 pm on February 26. Visitors are asked to check with the security officers posted at the security booth at the front of the hospital to access this facility.

• The Sangre Grande Enhanced Health Centre (GP) will open on Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 8 pm.

• The Valencia Health Centre and the Manzanilla, Matura and Grande Riviere Outreach Centres will open on Monday and Tuesday from 8 am to 4 pm.

• The Cumuto and Coryal Outreach Centres will open on Monday only and Tuesday only respectively, from 8 am to 1 pm.

• The Cumana, San Souci and Matelot Outreach Centres will remain closed for the duration of Carnival.

• The Toco Health Centre will maintain 24-hour accident and emergency services.

• The Valencia Health Centre, and the Cumuto, Manzanilla and Grande Riviere Outreach Centres will also open from 4 pm to 8 pm on both days.

• In County Nariva/Mayaro, the Rio Claro Health Centre and the Mayaro District Health Facility will have 24-hour Accident and Emergency Services available, while the Guayaguayare, Biche and Brothers Road Outreach Centres will open from 8 am to 4 pm on both days. There will be no extended services for these facilities on those days.

The ERHA further states that all administrative offices will be open on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. It wishes the general public a safe and happy Carnival 2020.