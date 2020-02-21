Doubles vendor shot dead in Marabella

Police are investigating the murder of a doubles vendor in Marabella on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Regan Sooklal, 31, of 81A Lightbourne Trace, Gasparillo, who was shot in the head, around 10 pm on Union Road, Marabella.

Reports said Sooklal was sitting in a grey vehicle parked not too far from where his common-law wife, 29, and their 19-year-old female cashier were selling doubles.

Police said Sooklal’s wife noticed the gunman approach the vending station, Krishna and Leela’s doubles, and ran towards the car.

When Sooklal saw the man, he darted out of the car and the gunman gave chase.

Police responded to the loud explosions and found Sooklal near Kito Autoshop. He was lying on his stomach with his head facing west and feet pointing east. He was clad in a red and blue jersey and blue pants.

Homicide Bureau Region III are investigating.