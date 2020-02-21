Carnival in a banana republic

THE EDITOR: It’s the Carnival season. The car rental companies are all booked. The hotels are full, flights to Trinidad are overbooked and there is a feeling of excitement in the air. The party boats are busy, the fetes are sold out, the beaches are crowded, and economic activity is on the rise.

All of this is happening in an unstructured environment where there is an absence of adequate public toilets along the parade path of Carnival events and government funding is inappropriate.

Imagine the possibilities if Carnival was a major initiative of the tourism ministry.

Imagine if the venue for Carnival events were such that allowed for world-class acoustics and outfitted with permanent modern lighting and stage facilities.

Imagine a permanent bar and the venue open for concerts and shows throughout the year.

The potential for economic gains through Carnival is such that one activity can see a 500 per cent increase in income if properly marketed and managed.

The non-government sector has moved ahead and is the one responsible for keeping Carnival relevant. Through private initiatives fetes have moved on from a place to wine to a place to enjoy premium drinks and food while enjoying a concert atmosphere and dancing to your heart’s content.

Through private initiatives revellers can access cool-down areas along the parade path, mobile toilet facilities, catered food and drinks in a secure environment. Government on the other hand can’t seem to understand the need for partnership with the private investors to improve the Carnival experience. The party on the beach in Maracas is a perfect example of government getting in the way of private investment in improving the Carnival product. If one is to be guided by reports on the beach party, one can’t help but conclude that the only authority that matters is the Prime Minister and his Cabinet.

In TT, a civilised country guided by laws and structure, we are confronted with a minister of government taking a decision publicly to stop a party. One would think that if safety was the concern, that would be the purview of the police, the fire department or some statutory body responsible for public safety.

Whatever the reason for refusing permission to build a stage in the sea, some public authority should have refused permission before the first piece of construction material was put in place. If as reported the appropriate approvals were granted, then the minister’s position to override the legitimate authorities seems highhanded and speaks to some level of dictatorship.

To have the stage partially built and then have a minister of government instructing that permission for the stage to be denied gives one the feeling that TT is a backward country where the elected politician is king and governance structures are irrelevant – a banana republic if you like.

According to reports, this concert in the sea is not a first-time thing for the promoters. They seem to have an international following and have staged similar concerts in other countries. Certainly, this can be a boost for tourism if managed properly.

New things are always challenging and usually attracts criticism. The car replacing the horse was viewed as noisy, limited in access and seen by many as doomed to fail as a reliable means of transport. We all know how that turned out. Carnival and its attendant activities can be a major source of earning much needed foreign exchange. It needs to be encouraged and supported by the Government. Getting involved to stop, delay or negatively affect Carnival activities is a backward step and demonstrates the level of ineptitude that resonates in the governance of TT. We can do so much better if we only let go of our own importance and see country before self and party.

Have a safe and wonderful Carnival and together the DPT. and you can and will ensure that the celebration of Carnival in the future is one of the major jewels in our tourism crown.

STEVE ALVAREZ

political leader, DPTT