Baker burns Tobago Soca Monarch rivals

Michael Baker sings Leave the Cat on his way to winning the New Tobago Soca Monarch on Thursday evening at Junction Bar, Buccoo. PHOTO BY DAVID REID -

Veteran Michael Baker, 70, proved age is just a number by beating the younger field to win the New Tobago Soca Monarch at Thursday evening's finals at Junction Bar, Buccoo.

Baker's Leave the Cat, a witty double entendre song inspired by Prophet Benjamin, outlines the dangers of playing with felines. The victory saw the popular calypsonian win the $20,000 first prize.

In second place was Anthony "Bana" Bacchus with Groovy while International Soca Monarch finalist Anderson "Isaiah" McPhee settled for the third spot with Soca Slide.

Gilbert 'Happy' O'Connor was fourth with Masimba "Simba Lion" George in fifth position. In sixth place was Antonio "Dream Leader" Jordan, while Wendy Wilson took the seventh spot and Cordelle Griffith in the eighth spot. Last year's winner Nigel "Mix Chemical" Ellis finished in ninth place. The event attracted a good turnout with locals and visitors enjoying the show.