8 vie for Miss Windward Afro Queen

The contestants for Saturday's Windward Afro Queen show to be held at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough. -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

The Carnival spotlight shifts to Tobago East as eight contestants vie for the title of Miss Windward Afro Queen 2020 on Saturday at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough from 8 pm.

The Windward Afro Queen competition is one of the most anticipated events on the Windward Carnival Development Committee’s calendar.

The show features representatives from various villages and youth groups throughout Tobago in two categories – Spirit of Carnival and Afro Carnival gown.

Among the contestants are Beyonce Joseph, 17, representing Zante Dance Company and entering a beauty pageant for the very first time.

She said, “For me, preparations towards this competition is coming along smoothly. I feel empowered, I feel confident, excited, there’s just a lot of emotions.

“I am entering the competition not to only represent my dance group but to also encourage other females to participate in these kind of competitions and to also help boost their self-esteem, to let them know you don’t have to be a certain height, size or weight – basically to let them know that they are beautiful inside-out.”

For Shania Irvine, 18, representing the village of Hope, it’s also her first time participating as well.

“I am very nervous. So far everything is going great…I entered this pageant for the experience and to build my confidence level,” she said.

Goodwood Police Youth Club’s Heaven-Lee Alleyne, 19, is excited for the opportunity to shine a light on her community.

“I entered this pageant in order to bring my police youth club and, by extension, my village of Goodwood renown. I also recognised the numerous opportunities the pageant provides such as enhancing my communication skills, growing my self-confidence and helping me to develop my talents and abilities,” she said.

Mason Hall’s Alliyah Sandy, 17, is also a first-timer to pageants, however she said that from a young age she enjoyed being in anything that represents Tobago culture as it was instilled in her by her godmothers: well-known cultural icon Annette Alfred and mas maker Pearl Duke Orr.

“Around Carnival time, I loved making costumes with my godmother Pearl Duke Orr, who currently has her own children mas band. Entering Bishop’s High, everything was at a standstill for me until late last year. I had the honour to work with Mr Jesse Taylor (cultural activist) who saw a lot of potential in me.

"From dancing for tourists who came on cruise ships and participating in a flash mob on the boat, I quickly rekindled my love for Tobago’s culture."

She added, "I saw this competition as a pathway for self-confidence, creativity and challenges, which are characteristics similar to my future career goal of becoming a lawyer. I enjoy working with new persons as I get to learn everyone’s unique personality.”

Sandy said her preparations are coming along “quite smoothly,” adding that she is getting a lot of support from her friends and family.

“I am extremely excited for this pageant and can’t wait for others to see what I have in store for them at the show.”

Mt St George Police Youth Club's Samara Melville, 24, did not have the best pageant debut but remains undeterred.

"I failed at my first pageant due to a lack of knowledge of what pageantry entails. This is me learning from my mistakes and doing everything possible to right my wrong," she said.

Another first-timer to pageants, Narissa Cephas, 25, said she chose to enter the pageant to gain some experience "and to have fun". Cephas, who is representing Argyle, said her preparations are coming along well, as she is feeling "extremely confident about myself and what I have to do."

Avichelle Duke, 17, no stranger to pageants, will be representing Roxborough.

"I entered this pageant because I’m a reserved individual and often times I’m commended for my talents...So (I entered), in an effort to be more confident and more of a 'people person,' as well as encourage other young ladies who may be shy, to push their limits," she said.

"I’m currently feeling more confident in myself than when I first stepped foot into the competition. In addition, I’ve been putting in the necessary work in order to be fully ready for the show on Saturday. I’d say I’m happy with the process so far and I’m looking forward to the final result on Saturday."The other contestant vying for the title is Belle Garden’s Khaliyah Denoon.