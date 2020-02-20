Shot policewoman recovering

Nicolette Persad. -

Wounded police constable Nicolette Persad, 28, is on her way to recovery. Her speech is strong, and she seems to be in a lot less pain as compared to Tuesday night when she was shot, allegedly by a police sergeant, during an altercation at her home. The update on her condition was given by her uncle Calvin Peschier who, on Thursday, added Persad remained at the San Fernando General Hospital in a stable condition.

Peschier said, "Everything is ok. She is talking and responding. She is not in as much pain as before."

He did not divulge information about what transpired saying he was not there on Tuesday at about 10.30 pm when, it is alleged, the 48-year-old policeman shot Persad twice in the chest.

The shooting happened at Ramdhanie Trace, Mohess Road in Penal shortly after the two returned from a party.

Southern Division police arrested the suspect shortly after and seized the gun. Police said he is expected to be charged with attempted murder. He works at the Princes Town police station while she is assigned to the San Fernando station.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a text message on her phone. Newsday learnt that police from the Professional Standards Bureau seized both phones.