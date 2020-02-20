Francis denies Guadeloupe trip was to co-ordinate with promoter

Dr Lovell Francis -

MINISTER in the Education Ministry Dr Lovell Francis has denied a media report that he co-ordinated with the promoter of the Karukera One Love Music Festival during a trip to Guadeloupe last year.

In a Facebook post he responded to the Guardian article "Split in Cabinet over stage in sea" on Wednesday which claimed Francis and Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat were at odds over the event building a stage in Maracas Beach.

"The Guardian has published an article today making allegations which include me that are not just grossly incorrect but also defamatory. However instead of taking to task a once proud institution that is seemingly careening towards obsolescence, I will instead simply state the facts."

Francis said he was not contacted by, and did not speak with any journalist in the formulation of the story. He added that he went to Guadeloupe last year on government business "not to meet and co-ordinate with any promoter as erroneously suggested in the article."

He said ministers are not involved in the granting of approvals and there is no quick process involved therein but they are lengthy and onerous. He also said stronger cultural and economic ties between all Caribbean territories operate to the mutual benefit particularly in the cultural and economic spheres.

"This kind of amateurish journalism has observable negative effects particularly if it chases away foreign investment. In the end the Guardian has been in existence for six decades and this sort of amateurish and libellous reporting is inimical to a much longer history of journalistic quality. This institution can and must do better."

The issue was also addressed in a media release Wednesday by Communications Minister Donna Cox and she said Government wished to debunk a number of inaccuracies published in article and in the newspaper's editorial titled "Lessons from Maracas sea stage saga."

"Contrary to what was reported, the Government never granted approval, tacit or otherwise, for the fete to be held in the sea. Further, approval was sought and given to...Francis to travel to Guadeloupe on official government business for an education exchange. As publicly confirmed by Dr Francis, he was not authorised by the Cabinet to engage in discussions with the organisers of Karukera One Love Music Festival."

She stated Francis was not on a fact-finding mission for the festival on behalf of the Government nor did he make any commitments to the promoters on behalf of the Government but there was an unplanned, informal meeting with organisers during his visit to Guadeloupe.

"Furthermore, reports provided to the Government by the various state agencies, indicate that the producers of the festival did not disclose that a stage would be built in the sea. All statutory bodies which were approached for the requisite approvals were not informed that a stage would have been erected in the sea."

She stated the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) reported that the promoters initially approached the authority for a noise variation however, via newspaper reports, the EMA became aware that a stage would be built in the sea. She also stated Udecott confirmed that the agency received an application from the promoters to host the event, with no mention of a stage being built in the sea.

"Therefore, it is disingenuous to suggest that the state regulatory bodies and Cabinet are at odds with each other."

She added: "The Cabinet did not attempt to bypass or circumvent any of the state institutions empowered to give approvals for events held in TT. The Government is assuring the citizenry that the safety of the public remains its primary concern."

Following concerns over the stage being built in the sea the organisers agreed to move it on to the shore for the event which is being held this Friday.