Beetham man shot dead by police

Stock photo

A 39-year-old Beetham man is dead after he is said to have pointed a rifle at police on Wednesday night. Police said members of the Inter Agency Task Force were on patrol near the Beetham Child Care Centre, at around 10 pm, when they saw Sydney Saroop and approached to question him on information they received.

Police said Saroop pointed a rifle at them causing officers to draw their services weapons and open fire. Saroop was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police seized a loaded rifle and investigations are ongoing.