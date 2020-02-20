Barataria man critical after shooting

File photo

A 23-year-old Barataria man is expected to undergo emergency surgery after he was shot twice in his left thigh during a robbery on Wednesday night.

Police said Shorenzo Hamlet was walking in the parking lot of Ramesh and Leela at the corner of Saddle and Laventille Roads, San Juan, at around 8.05 pm when he was confronted by a gunman who ordered him to hand over cash. Hamlet obeyed and then was shot twice by the gunman who ran away.

Passersby saw Hamlet bleeding and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope Hospital where he was treated and warded in critical condition. Members of the Barataria and San Juan CIDs visited the scene on Thursday morning and are continuing investigations.