TUCO Tobago cancels 2020 competitions

TUCO Tobago president Ainsley King, left, leads a protest against the Tobago Festivals Commission for inadequate funding for Carnival 2020. - DAVID REID

The Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Tobago Zone has decided to postpone all its competitions for Carnival 2020.

The disclosure was made by TUCO Tobago Zone president Ainsley King during a news conference at the organisation’s Wilson Road office in Scarborough on Wednesday.

King, who is also TUCO’s national vice president, said the decision was taken after an emergency executive meeting on Tuesday.

“Coming out of that meeting we decided that we would not be able to stage any of the competitions now, so what we did, we postponed it for a later date, we are looking at somewhere around Easter and we postponed it pending negotiations.”

King said TUCO Tobago remains dissatisfied with its $800,000 allocation from the Tobago Festivals Commission.