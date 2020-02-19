State lawyers to quiz Rambarran’s experts

Former Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran. FILE PHOTO

ATTORNEYS for State will be allowed to cross-examine two experts whose opinions fired Central Bank Governor Jwala Rambarran is seeking to rely on in his lawsuit over his dismissal in 2015.

At the end of a procedural appeal on Monday, Rambarran’s attorneys and the Attorney General came to an agreement on the cross examination of actuary Aster Duggan and psychiatrist, Dr Miranda Foon.

Hearing the matter were Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Justice of Appeal Andre des Vignes who allowed the AG’s appeal.

As a result, the State will be allowed to cross examine both witnesses on specific paragraphs of their opinions. Duggan’s evidence seeks to give a projection of Rambarran’s losses as a result of his dismissal and his inability to find work since then.

Foon treated Rambarran and is expected to testify to the impact the events had on the former governor. Their evidence goes towards quantum of liability if the judge rules in Rambarran’s favour and orders compensation.

The constitutional claim, which is being heard by Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, comes up for hearing on April 6.

Also expected to be questioned by Rambarran’s lead attorney, Anand Ramlogan, SC, at the trial is Finance Minister Colm Imbert. Imbert was in court when the trial was expected to begin in January but he did not as the judge was told an appeal had been filed.

In his claim, Rambarran contends Government unlawfully revoked his appointment in breach of his constitutional right to due process and fairness.

He also claims he was hounded out of office as part of a political conspiracy.

Also representing Rambarran are Douglas Bayley and Alvin Pariagsingh while the AG is represented by attorneys Russell Martineau, SC, Jason Mootoo and Romney Thomas.