Sinanan on PTSC protest: No union will shut down TT

Some of the 25 new PTSC buses with free WiFi on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI -

Rohan Sinanan, Minister of Works and Transport, says while he respects anyone’s right to public protest, no one must be allowed to shut down the whole country. He was referring to a disruption in service caused by protesting bus drivers.

Sinanan was speaking at Wednesday’s launch of a wi-fi service for Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) compounds, plus the commissioning of 25 new buses at Independence Square, Port of Spain.

“No union is going to shut down this country. This country is bigger than all of us here. The Government won’t support hooligans and thuggery.”

Sinanan said earlier, some striking workers had threatened bus drivers who were keen to work and blocked most of the new buses from leaving the compound for the commissioning. Of the 25 new buses, he said, only ten had been allowed to leave.

“I respect everyone’s right to protest, but it must be within the law and guided by the agreements we have.”

The Ministry of Finance is handling these wage talks, the minister said.

Sinanan spoke of his plans for improving public transport.

He said after the shelving of the rapid rail project, subject of a $500 million study/design, he wants to improve the PTSC fleet so buses will become the preferred mode of transport.

“We want people to feel comfortable to leave their cars at home.”

Sinanan said TT’s road network cannot sustain the country’s one million cars. He promised a tender soon to buy 300 more buses.

Sinanan promised an app which would allow passengers to track the movement of their bus, so that if it is running ten minutes late they will know. Alleging some people want to retard bodies such as the PTSC and Port Authority for their own benefit, he said, “I’ll take that on and I’m sure we can make a change.”

Sinanan vowed to ask Cabinet for a designated bus lane (including for maxi-taxis) on the highway from Port of Spain to San Fernando. He vowed to soon establish park-and-ride facilities at the Brian Lara and Larry Gomes stadiums. He said Cabinet has just agreed to a chequered-band maxi service for rural areas. On March 2, he said, TT will see a transformation in how drivers use the roads with the introduction of a demerit points system and red-light cameras.