Prisoners stage calypso show at Woodford Square

Nyoka Baird, of the Women's Prison, sings Lies at the competition. - SUREASH CHOLAI

The Prisons Service annual calypso show was held on Wednesday at Woodford Square in Port of Spain, showcasing the singing talent of inmates of the nation's prisons. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai covered the event and brought back these images.