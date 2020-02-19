Carnival
Prisoners stage calypso show at Woodford Square
Ken Chee Hing
An Hour Ago
Nyoka Baird, of the Women's Prison, sings Lies at the competition. - SUREASH CHOLAI
The Prisons Service annual calypso show was held on Wednesday at Woodford Square in Port of Spain, showcasing the singing talent of inmates of the nation's prisons. Newsday photographer Sureash Cholai covered the event and brought back these images.
DAPPER: Inmate Marlon Lee from Remand Yard was dressed to impress as he sang Doh Ask Meh. - SUREASH CHOLAI
A Pierrot Grenade is seen on patrol at Woodford Square during the calypso show. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Samuel Lewis of Port of Spain prisons sings a calypso about reforming the youths of the nation. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Feliz Singh of Golden Grove Prisons sings Because of Who. - SUREASH CHOLAI
OLE MAS: Ole mas characters are portrayed by these inmates. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan addresses the gathering before the start of the calypso show. - SUREASH CHOLAI
FROM THE HEART: Kenyatta King of Remand Yard sings, My Story. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Romell Lezama of the Youth Transformation Rehab Centre sings Papi at the prisons annual calypso show at Woodford Square in Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI
Comments
"Prisoners stage calypso show at Woodford Square"