Phillip aims for consistency

Anderson Phillip - Angelo Marcelle

FAST bowler Anderson Phillip is aiming for consistency when he makes his return to the TT Red Force line-up for the team’s sixth round match against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, in the West Indies Four-Day Championships, starting February 27, in St Kitts.

Phillip has now recovered from a groin strain he suffered during the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 tournament that concluded in December.

“It is a great feeling (to be back). After last season, I was looking forward to this season but was ruled out half of this season because I have been injured...looking to have a good performance for the last set of games.”

On what he wants to bring to the team, Phillip said, “For me, I always stress on consistency. Four-day is a long format, so the longer you be consistent the better.”

The Red Force selectors, led by chairman Tony Gray, made five changes to the squad that lost to Barbados Pride in round five at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Phillip, leg spinner Imran Khan, left-handed batsman Isaiah Rajah, right-handed batsman Cephas Cooper and West Indies left-arm spinner Khary Pierre have been recalled.

Phillip said it was a possibility that he may have been on the sidelines for a longer time. “It is good to be back. It could have been worse actually where I would have been missing the whole season. It is a good feeling to at least be there for the last (few matches) of the season.”

Phillip said it is pleasing that the experienced Khan is also fit again. “Imran Khan is a well seasoned guy in the regional four-day tournament. Imran Khan and myself had a lot of wickets last season, so hopefully we add some extra to the pot.”

Khan and Phillip were the two leading Red Force bowlers last season. Khan ended third on the charts with 42 wickets in ten matches and Phillip was eighth with 28 wickets in eight matches.

Red Force now lie in fifth place on the six-team standings and will have to win their remaining five matches to stand any chance of winning the title. Red Force made a solid start in the tournament with a draw against Jamaica Scorpions, followed by a victory over Hurricanes. The Red Force form went downhill from there with a loss to Guyana Jaguars, a draw against Windward Islands Volcanoes and a defeat to Pride in the last round.

Phillip knows it will be a difficult task to win the title. “It is going to be tough. It has been a while TT have won the regional four-day tournament, (but) as coach (Mervyn Dillon) always says it is just who wants it more and it is going to be tough but we just have to put in the work.”

TT last won the four-day title in 2006.