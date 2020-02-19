Paria meets with Patriotic

President general OWTU Ancel Roget at the unveiling of the official logo of Patriotic Energies & Technologies at Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

Patriotic Energies and Technologies met with a working team from the government, including chairman of Paria Fuel Trading and Guaracara Refining Newman George, other company officials and experts to discuss acquisition of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

In a release Wednesday, Paria said the team would "interface with representatives of Patriotic (led by its chairman, Okera Thompson)." The meeting follows on Patriotic's request for information about the status of the refinery as it prepares to buy and re-start operations, as soon as possible.

"The parties had a productive meeting to establish a schedule for the inspection of the assets and to provide an update on responses to Patriotic’s data request," Paria said. As the process continues, Paria said it remains focused on its business operations and committed to personal safety, asset security and providing the country and the regional markets with a safe and secure supply of refined fuel.

Patriotic is wholly owned by the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union and was the government's preferred choice to restart the refinery, which has been dormant since Petrotrin was shuttered in the latter part of 2018.