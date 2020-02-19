Panday ole mas bandready forJ’Ouvert

THE EDITOR: In the middle of the Carnival season comes the news that J’Ouvert, traditionally heralded to start the celebrations, has begun.

The main ole mas band is led by the Panday family with their banner emblazoned The Walking Dead.

The main objective of this band, complete with blue devils beating pitch oil tins and accompanied by tassa drums, is to unite the mas fraternity through constitutional reform.

The Pandays have extended invitations to leaders in the small band category, whose membership does not exceed five people, with a maximum of three being close family members. The remaining members should comprise the driver and conductors from the maxi-taxis.

Expected to attend, after making representation to vary the requirements of party membership to only the leader, will be the Sunday Press Conference (SPC) led by David who may hitch a ride with Steve as they seek to cut transport costs. Sweet Caroline may even attend once she is assured she will be given a flag woman position.

Once the mas starts, the group will belt out the time-worn old tunes but avoid criticising the main sponsors who have assured prize monies for mashing up any opposition.

They will sing a refrain calling for the return of the main stick man Keithos, as they have never said a bad word against him even while he was throwing bois on the population.

The aging bandleader will be hopeful that his close relative will be able to get a queen of the band title so she will not have to pose any more in Rousillac and he will get a puppy to occupy his spare time.

The leader of the SPC will hope that his prize money will be able to afford Sunday lunch and his cohorts will get a refinery.

Members who attend this grand occasion will be asked to contribute to pay the outstanding bill of the last event which remains unpaid.

Let the mas begin.

MARGARET SINGH

Palmiste