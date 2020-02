Ole time mas at Adam Smith Square

FIRE MAS: Steffano Marcono of Next Level Devil in Paramin, spews flames as he portrayed Keh-Lai in the Jab Molassie category. - JEFF K MAYERS

Lovers of traditional Carnival mas were treated to over four hours of just that as the National Carnival Commission (NCC) staged its annual Traditional Carnival individual competition on Tuesday evening at Adam Smith Square in Port of Spain. Newsday's Chief Photographer Jeff Mayers covered the event and brought back these images.