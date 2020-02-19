Nearly 100,000 vaccines administered for flu season

As at February 7 some 93,119 vaccines have been administered to the public for the flu season, which began in October, the Ministry of Health has reported.

The ministry, in a media release on Monday, said that, while nearly 100,000 vaccines have been administered, there have been just 224 suspected cases of influenza as of Friday. Included are 40 confirmed deaths from influenza. There were 3,854 suspected cases for the 2019 calendar year.

The release read: “The Influenza virus is serious and is generally more severe than the common cold. The flu vaccine is available, at no cost, at all health centres.”

It added that the following groups are most vulnerable to the virus and are especially urged to get the flu vaccine: children between six months to five years; pregnant women, adults over 65; people with chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes mellitus; and people with chronic respiratory illnesses, such as asthma.

People involved in health case and essential services have also been urged to get the vaccine.

The public has been advised to contact their nearest health centre to confirm the dates and times for the distribution of vaccines.

Meanwhile, the ministry has announced that as at 6 am on Monday, 858 flights and 69,196 passengers have been screened for the the Covid-19 (Novel Coronavirus). There has been no confirmed cases.

It issued advice for the public to take precautionary measures for protection against the influenza virus and other diseases.

“Wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub; avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth; clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs; where possible, avoid close contact with sick people; while sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them; cover the nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. After using a tissue, throw it in the bin and wash hands thoroughly.”