Kees takes over the Savannah grass

Patrons at Tuesday on the Rocks have a great time. -

The Queen’s Park Savannah grass played host to its first ever Tuesday on the Rocks concert series and is expected to become the permanent venue for the annual event.

This was said by host, Kees Dieffenthaller, after executing an exhilarating performance alongside a packed cast of other local, regional and international singers at the event’s seventh instalment on Tuesday.

Over the years, the soca star has utilised spaces at O2 Park in Chaguaramas, and Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain for his event. However, Dieffenthaller opted for another switch and took his musical trade to one of TT’s most historical Carnival venues.

After his two-hour performance, he revealed, “I love the venue and I think it's something that we can grow and develop. It's the centre, the heartbeat (of Carnival) and a truly historic place. It would have been great even last year, with Savannah Grass, but everything sometimes just comes as it should and I'm looking forward to just develop and grow.”

Climaxing his performance on the night was the “Water Lord” himself, Neil “Iwer” George, who joined Dieffenthaller on stage to perform their 2020 hit and Road March contender, Stage Gone Bad.

Roaring chants of “road march” and “bad for the road” were shouted by the thousands present. George also rolled back the years belting out popular hits such as Come To Meh and Savannah Stage which also sent the multitudes into celebratory uproar.

Dieffenthaller began and closed his set with Stage Gone Bad but delivered a healthy fusion of songs which paved his career as one of TT’s most consistent and energetic performers. Songs from yesteryear such as I Shall Return, Million, Wotless, and Proud captivated the crowd while newer entries like Boss Lady, Magic (with Jimmy October) and Pick A Side (with Erphaan Alves) rose the energy on the savannah grass.

Dieffenthaller was also joined on stage by soca songstresses Nadia Batson, Terri Lyons and Patrice Roberts, who also delivered their most popular songs of the season. He also partnered with Aaron “Voice” St Louis to do their mega groovy collaboration, Dear Promoter.

Jamaican artistes, Konshens, also made a short appearance in addition to international pop star, Afro B, who belted out world-renowned songs Joanna and Slow Wine.

“It's a historical night for me to really do this show in the Savannah. I just feel blessed and it's really the beginning of another chapter for Tuesday on the Rocks here. I think the people really enjoyed themselves and we had no logistical problems. With the energy from Iwer and Voice, I’m happy to say everyone really represented and brought their all and I'm very proud of the team.”

Dieffenthaller concluded, “There's still one more week of Carnival, but this was my Carnival really.”